Hubb buys insurtech provider Digital Fineprint

Usage-based insurance broker hubb has acquired insurance technology provider Digital Fineprint (DFP) for an undisclosed sum in a move which it said will enhance its customer-centric approach.

Following the completion of the deal, the DFP team will merge with hubb personnel and DFP’s chief technology officer (CTO), Ulrich Zink, will expand his role across the whole business.

Zink commented: “The DFP team are excited to become part of hubb and have been impressed with the business’ commitment to