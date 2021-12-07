People Moves: 6-10 December 2021

Featuring: Aspen Insurance, Incited, Tysers, Marsh

Aspen Insurance names COO

Aspen Insurance has appointed Rob Houghton as group chief operating officer (COO). Houghton will be based in London and join the group executive committee. He will take up the role in January, succeeding Mike Cain ahead of his announced departure from Aspen in early 2022.

In the new role, he will oversee Aspen’s group operations and IT strategy and work closely with the chief people and transformation officer and