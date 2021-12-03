Interview: Sara Fardon – Willis Towers Watson Networks

Sara Fardon’s career in insurance began over 35 years ago, starting out at Eagle Star, moving on to GA Bonus, and then joining Willis Towers Watson Networks in 1999.

Looking back on her vast amount of experience in the sector, she describes her journey in insurance as “exhilarating, exciting, and very satisfying.”

When she first joined Equal Star, she managed to get both her ACII and FCII certifications, an achievement she is beyond proud of. The apogee of her professional experience, however