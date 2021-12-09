And finally - December 2021

Pet of the month

Dougie

Allianz’s Ian Kershaw’s dog

“Dougie is a Black Labrador puppy who likes eating grass, mud, stones, furniture and skirting boards. He dislikes our cat and doing as he is asked.”

Charity corner

Industry leaders team up to support foodbanks

Five companies in the insurance industry have joined forces to raise awareness and provide support for local foodbanks across the UK. The group consists of industry leaders from across the sector - Donna Scully from Carpenters Group