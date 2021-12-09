And finally - December 2021
Dougie
Allianz’s Ian Kershaw’s dog
“Dougie is a Black Labrador puppy who likes eating grass, mud, stones, furniture and skirting boards. He dislikes our cat and doing as he is asked.”Charity corner
Industry leaders team up to support foodbanks
Five companies in the insurance industry have joined forces to raise awareness and provide support for local foodbanks across the UK. The group consists of industry leaders from across the sector - Donna Scully from Carpenters Group
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- The challenges and benefits of using tech and digital tools in broking
- UK & International boss Scott Egan exits RSA
- How can brokers help financial institutions protect against insolvency and regulatory failures?
- FCA to introduce consumer duty to drive “fundamental shift” in industry mindset
- Opinion: Remote working – what the FCA expects
- Carrot selects CDL
- The accidental insurance broker – Brokerbility boss Ashwin Mistry