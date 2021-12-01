Ardonagh Retail names chairman

The Ardonagh Group has appointed Andy Higginson as chairman of Ardonagh Retail, subject to regulatory approval.

Higginson was previously chairman of Wm Morrison supermarkets from January 2015 until October 2021. He also worked with the executive team and the board on a turnaround of the business, which resulted in its £7bn sale to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Prior to Wm Morrison, Higginson was chairman of Poundland up to and including its 2014 stock market floatation. His retail career also