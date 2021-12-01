Consilium adds PI cover to asbestos scheme

(Re)insurance broker Consilium has announced that it has boosted its asbestos scheme for removers and surveyors by adding professional indemnity (PI) cover.

The new addition complements its existing cover for employer’s liability, public liability and plant.

Matt Pini, managing director of Consilium, commented: “We’re delighted to have secured this new exclusive PI facility to run alongside the exclusive asbestos scheme that we’ve had successfully running with Probitas for many years now.

“A