LexisNexis launches data enrichment product

LexisNexis has launched a new data enrichment solution through which commercial insurance brokers in the SME market can validate customer-provided data prior to quote as an integral part of the e-trading process, Insurance Age can reveal.

The product, known as Commercial PreQuote, is available via the Acturis e-trading platform and directly from LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Martyn Mathews, senior director, commercial and personal lines of LexisNexis Risk Solutions UK and Ireland, commented: “We