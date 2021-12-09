UKBA: Insurance Broker of the Year

Judges’ comments

“For their performance across tall the categories and commitment to staff and customers BQI is an extremely worthy winner of the 2021 Broker of the Year trophy! I look forward to seeing what they do next.”

“Just a great all round performance from BQI this year. Delighted to award them the trophy for Broker of the Year.”

The 2021 submissions were a sign that the UK broker space is healthy, innovative and growing, even while in the throes of a pandemic.

For the judges