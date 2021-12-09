UKBA: Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

“Strong growth, new products, lobbying and re-aligning its approach to concentrate on the courier market represents a really agile and impressive performance from this business.”

“Definitely a contender, although I had not heard of them before, they have told me enough about themselves here.”

McCarron Coates was named the Commercial Lines Broker of the Year after demonstrating a really agile and impressive performance across the business.

The submission highlighted that