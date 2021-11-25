AbbeyAutoline strives for growth in commercial

AbbeyAutoline is on track for growth, according to the newly appointed commercial director, Jackie Elliott.

Elliott’s appointment was announced earlier this month as the broker celebrated the first anniversary of the merger between the Northern Ireland brokerages Abbey and Autoline.

Commenting on how she’s found the new role so far, she said: “I’m loving the new job, everybody here has been so welcoming, and it feels like I’ve been here for longer than I actually have as I feel very integrated