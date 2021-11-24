GRP’s Alan & Thomas buys Aquilla

Property owners’ specialist broker Aquilla Insurance Brokers has been purchased by Alan & Thomas Insurance Group, the southern hub broker for Global Risk Partners (GRP), for an undisclosed sum.

London-based Aquilla was founded in 2009 by Julian Mungo and writes insurance across the real estate spectrum.

Julian Boughton, CEO of A&T, which is based in Poole, commented: “Aquilla is a superb business with a great track record of growth in the property space and a reputation for excellent customer