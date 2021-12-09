UKBA: The Training Award

Host Colin Murray sees Aston Lark’s group CEO Peter Blanc accept the trophy from Allison Marshall of sponsor Idex

“A very strong entry. Well written and informative. It is apparent training is integral for a business so highly acquisitive.”

“Difficult to find a weakness in this entry because it is a comprehensive employee training and wellbeing offering.”

In this very competitive category, Aston Lark emerged as the victor for the coveted Training Award 2021.

It is no secret that a good training regime can help firms to get ahead and the entry showed that Aston Lark is continually