UKBA: Customer Service Award

“Very front foot presentation with metrics to back it up.”

“Great submission, they have a clear strategy and stats to back everything up.”

After a long debate in a strongly contested category the judges were pleased to select Jukes Insurance Brokers to take home the customer service prize after being impressed with the firm’s forward-facing submission and clearly focused business model.

With an average score of 4.9 of 5 in online reviews, Jukes stood out after meeting and