UKBA: Digital Broker Award

Digital Broker 2021
Colin Murray congratulates Superscript’s Ben Rose on the team’s win as James Munro of sponsor Zego looks on
Supported by: ?

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Judges’ Comments

“Consistent reviews from customers regarding ease of use and quick to set up substantiates their submission and is good to see.”

“Four minutes to do a quote is impressive and the reviews seem to back it up.”

The judges were impressed with Superscript’s ability to provide personalised, flexible and subscription-based insurance designed around the unique needs of small businesses.

Superscript has developed proprietary end-to-end technology designed specifically to modernise

