Broking Success: A helping hand… or eight?
It is estimated residential landlord insurance market was worth £716.8m in 2020, having contracted in recent years.
It has changed recently at a time when the buy-to-let sector has been hit by a host of regulatory changes. The tightening of regulation has led to a shift in the profile of landlords, which in turn has changed their insurance needs, these changes have only been further impacted by Covid 19.What is the story behind The Insurance Octopus?
Helen: The company was
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- UK & International boss Scott Egan exits RSA
- FCA to introduce consumer duty to drive “fundamental shift” in industry mindset
- The challenges and benefits of using tech and digital tools in broking
- Blog: When it’s too late, it’s too late
- News analysis: Calculating broker PI
- How can brokers help financial institutions protect against insolvency and regulatory failures?
- AssuredPartners acquires PSP Group