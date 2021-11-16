Lycetts takes from Aon and Marsh to drive growth plans

Lycetts has bolstered its rural and estates activity with the two key appointments. The farm and estate insurance specialist has named Amanda Harman as divisional director at Lycetts’ Sussex office. In addition, the broker announced that Vince Kelly would be joining the company’s Newmarket team as an associate director.

Harman, who has over 30 years’ experience of working in the as a medical underwriter, direct insurer, and broker, joins Lycetts from Aon, where she was head of estates practice