Aston Lark acquires Philip Williams & Company

Philip Williams & Company was established in 1975 in Stockton Heath, Warrington and over the next two decades became the leading provider of group insurance schemes to the Police Federations and other law enforcement agencies in the UK.

Aston Lark said that the 30-strong team has an excellent reputation for innovation and exemplary service in the police market.

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group CEO, said: “We love specialisms at Aston Lark, and it is always our objective to aim for a leading