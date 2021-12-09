UKBA: Diversity & Inclusion Award
“Some good things happening and clearly a lot of work in progress”
“There’s clearly a lot happening in terms of creating an inclusive culture which is excellent”
The judges were pleased to announce that the winner of the Diversity & Inclusion Award 2021 is Partners&.
Partners& launched by bringing together four foundation businesses in April 2020 with the aim of becoming the best risk advisory business in the UK. Growing from 50 to 300 people in a short space of time
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- The challenges and benefits of using tech and digital tools in broking
- How can brokers help financial institutions protect against insolvency and regulatory failures?
- UK & International boss Scott Egan exits RSA
- FCA to introduce consumer duty to drive “fundamental shift” in industry mindset
- Opinion: Remote working – what the FCA expects
- Carrot selects CDL
- The accidental insurance broker – Brokerbility boss Ashwin Mistry