Broker Expo: Take part online
The Broker Expo 2021 started with a bang with a passionate and lively speech by Anthony Gruppo, the author of ‘Pushers of the Possible’ and CEO of Marsh Commercial.
Gruppo discussed multiple topics, varying from how to achieve personal and professional outcomes, to exploring why every colleague is, in fact, a CEO.
If you were unable to attend Broker Expo but wish to see how the day unfolded our sessions are now available to watch on the virtual platform this week.
The virtual platform also
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Aston Lark buys Top 100 broker
- Market Analysis: Broking consolidation from 2010 to today – how the top 100 has changed
- Allianz creates chief analytics officer role
- Innovation Broking CEO lifts lid on sale
- FSCS postpones retail pool contribution in levy update
- Ascend Broking buys SMP Healthcare
- UK Broker Awards: The winners are revealed