AbbeyAutoline appoints commercial director

AbbeyAutoline has recently celebrated its first anniversary following the merging of Northern Ireland-based insurance brokerages Abbey and Autoline.

After a busy year in which the broker revealed a commercial retention rate of 95%, it has now announced the appointment of Jackie Elliott as the company’s new commercial director.

Along with the appointment, AbbeyAutoline has highlighted that it is planning to grow the 430-strong team, adding that a number of commercial account executives have