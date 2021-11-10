iRevolution Group secures £9m from investment fund

iRevolution Group has secured an investment of up to £9m from an alternative lender and independent asset manager, Boost&Co.

The broker said the funding would accelerate the organisation’s growth strategy, and it would be used to support the insurer’s recent and future acquisitions.

Last month, iRevolution Group acquired motor insurance broker BG insurance as it furthered its plans to achieve £100m in the next five years.

Specialising in niche motor-insurance markets such as couriers