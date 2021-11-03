"It feels like family," says KGJ boss about NFP transition
NFP managing director John Paul Allcock says it is business as normal over at KGJ following the acquisition of the marine specialist last month.
The deal, which added £33m GWP to NFP, is a step further in the company’s ambition to exceed £100m GWP by the end of the year.
Allcock admits he has known KGJ personally for around fifteen years and praises the brokerage’s reputation, its staff, and its dedication to clients. He added that the two businesses rarely came across each other because of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- News analysis: Consolidators put up 'for sale' signs
- Granite buys telematics broker Carrot
- In Depth: Schemes and the pandemic
- Protesters spill 1,000 litres of fake oil on Lloyd’s doorstep
- In Depth: Schemes partnerships build opportunities in a changing market
- Gallagher appoints Derek Henry to lead micro-SME
- Daulby Read adds agricultural specialist