"It feels like family," says KGJ boss about NFP transition

NFP managing director John Paul Allcock says it is business as normal over at KGJ following the acquisition of the marine specialist last month.

The deal, which added £33m GWP to NFP, is a step further in the company’s ambition to exceed £100m GWP by the end of the year.

Allcock admits he has known KGJ personally for around fifteen years and praises the brokerage’s reputation, its staff, and its dedication to clients. He added that the two businesses rarely came across each other because of