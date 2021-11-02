People moves: 1-5 November 2021
Featuring: RBIG, Chaucer, HB Underwriting
RBIG hires development manager.
RBIG Corporate Risk Services has recruited James Brown as business development manager. Brown brings over a decade’s insurance experience to the Denton-headquartered commercial insurer, which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary.
He previously spent more than six years as head of domestic division for insurance claims consultants Harris Balcombe LLP. Prior to that, he worked as client manager for claims
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- News analysis: Consolidators put up 'for sale' signs
- In Depth: Schemes and the pandemic
- Protesters spill 1,000 litres of fake oil on Lloyd’s doorstep
- Granite buys telematics broker Carrot
- Gallagher appoints Derek Henry to lead micro-SME
- Daulby Read adds agricultural specialist
- Should brokers go down the employee ownership route?