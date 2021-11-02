People moves: 1-5 November 2021

Featuring: RBIG, Chaucer, HB Underwriting RBIG hires development manager.

RBIG Corporate Risk Services has recruited James Brown as business development manager. Brown brings over a decade’s insurance experience to the Denton-headquartered commercial insurer, which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary. He previously spent more than six years as head of domestic division for insurance claims consultants Harris Balcombe LLP. Prior to that, he worked as client manager for claims

