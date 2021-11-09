Top 100 Brokers 2021: Rules of Engagement

One

Premium handled is the approximate amount of eligible business to the nearest £1m handled by the broker as at 30/06/21. It includes the annualised premium of any business recently acquired.

Two

Eligible business is UK and Northern Ireland-based commercial and retail business excluding private medical insurance, wholesale and business obtained from other brokers.

Three

Eligible brokers are firms dealing direct with clients with more than 50% being commercial; it excludes international