In-depth - The digital age: An attitude adjustment

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

One of the most common tropes to emerge from the pandemic is that it has exponentially increased the adoption of technology and the frequency of its use.

While that may be a trope, it is backed up by a report from McKinsey late last year that found European economies had experienced three years’ worth of acceleration in digital interactions between consumers and businesses during the crisis.

The insurance industry did a great job in keeping the lights on, but the pandemic did more than shift