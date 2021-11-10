In-depth - The digital age: Catching the digital wave

The dash for digital is on. Everyone in insurance is at it or at least they say they are. It seems we are all sailing into a digital future whether we like it or not, but what exactly does it mean to be a digital broker and where is this digital tide taking the sector?

“To be a digital broker the insurance transaction has to be so seamlessly handled by the tech, which is so endemic to the processes and how it conducts itself, that it becomes how they do business. A truly digital broker stops