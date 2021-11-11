Broking success: Care and the community

How did RAW insurance come about? When and why did you set it up?

Stephen: We started trading in March 2018. Ryan and I both worked at H&H Insurance Brokers together as the associate directors. We observed the local Cumbrian market, and we could see a gap for a real community broker around the Carlisle area. The Carlisle market was saturated with large, national brokers with a very corporate structure.

So, we set up RAW Insurance and started trading in March 2018. Knowing the area as well as