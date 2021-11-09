Opinion: Fair value – fair play
There has been much written on the FCA’s rules on fair value in recent weeks, and understandably so. Changes to one of the main principles upon which the insurance community have always competed, that of price, to that of value, is a big shift.
Combine this with the apparent lack of preparation for this change and the more ‘stringent’ tone from the regulator, and the industry could see some significant change in the years to come.
You only need look at the new responsibility for the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- News Analysis - “Everybody’s service is rubbish” – insurer service uncovered
- Experts slam "badly worded" and "intrusive" FCA D&I survey
- The exclusive Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction Survey reveals 2021’s top insurers.
- Aviva’s claims director exits
- Movo exits GRP’s Hedron network
- Interview: Adrian Saunders, Ecclesiastical
- Profile: Licence to chill - GRP's group CEO Mike Bruce