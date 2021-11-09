News Analysis - “Everybody’s service is rubbish” – insurer service uncovered

Ask any insurer and they will tell you that customers sit at the heart of their decision-making processes. Ask any broker and the answer is very different, and for some, poor insurer service is costing them business.

Insurance Age knows this because it canvassed opinions from across the broking market on the service standards offered by insurers, and some of the results were less than flattering.

From handling new business enquiries and dealing with renewals to the quality of underwriting and