News Analysis - How is US money reshaping the UK market?

US money has been hitting the UK broking market in waves over the past 50 years, but now it seems as if the UK is being overwhelmed by a tsunami of dollars. This is rippling across the whole market, with almost daily headlines about another merger or acquisition, and it shows no signs of ending.

This was once largely a London Market phenomenon, but now no provincial high street or regional broker seems immune to the US appetite for UK broking businesses. When Gallagher set up in London in 1972