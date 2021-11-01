Ardonagh completes BGC deal

The Ardonagh Group has announced that it has completed its $500m (£354m) acquisition of the insurance operations of BGC Partners.

The deal was first announced earlier this year, in May, and it included Ed Broking Group and Besso Insurance.

As part of the acquisition, Besso Insurance, Ed Broking, and Piiq Risk Partners will join Bishopsgate, Compass London Markets, Inver Re, and Price Forbes as part of the Ardonagh Specialty and Capital platform.

According to the broker, Ardonagh Specialty and