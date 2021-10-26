Are you ready for Broker Expo?

The agenda for the event, which takes place on 11 November, has been revealed so sign up today and secure your place.

Broker Expo is back this November, and Insurance Age is ready to welcome brokers in a face-to-face setting once again.

Taking place at the Coventry Building Society Arena (formerly known as the Ricoh) on 11 November, Broker Expo is the place for professionals to meet, get hands-on experience with latest products in the market, and catch up with industry friends.

The agenda , revealed this week, features a day full of keynote sessions, panel discussions, presentations, and think tank debates, where speakers from across the industry will offer insight on some of the most important business issues and challenges for the broking industry.

Keynote speakers include Marsh Commercial’s Anthony Gruppo, Claire MacArthur from the Financial Conduct Authority, and Ashwin Mistry from Brokerbility Holdings and BHIB Insurance Brokers.

In addition, there will be plenty of panel discussions on topics such as how to tackle PI, motor market and brokers, digitalisation, and staying one step ahead in floods.

The event will also host valuable presentations from insurer such as Hiscox and Axa, on topics such as seizing the initiative post-Covid, building a business through acquisitions, and delivering a value proposition.

For more information on the other panel discussions and debates that will take place on 11 November, head on to the Broker Expo’s website for the full agenda.

The event is free to attend for brokers, so make sure you register on the website. Broker Expo is sponsored by Axa, Hiscox, Open GI, and NMU.

Covid-19

Broker Expo is hosted in line with the current coronavirus guidelines. The event space was increased by 2,000sqm to accommodate social distancing and increased space in gangways.

There are extra cleaning and sanitising stations, and the registration process has minimum human contact.

To keep everyone safe, all attendees are required to bring with them proof of double vaccination, a recent negative test or natural immunity.

Sign-up now to learn more about how you can access the venue in a safe and secure way.

UKBA

The even will culminate with the UK Broker Awards, where companies, employees and teams will be rewarded for their understanding of their customers and the market.

The UKBA2021 shortlist was announced earlier this summer, with categories spanning across Young Broker of the Year, Personal Lines Broker of the Year, Commercial Lines Broker of the Year, and many others.

Head on to the UKBA2021 awards website to have a look at the full list of nominees which might take a trophy home.

We look forward to seeing you on 11 November.

Don’t miss out on a place at Broker Expo and sign up today.