Thomas Carroll buys Cardigan broker

Thomas Carroll has acquired Delwyn Griffiths Insurance which is based in Cardigan, West Wales, as part of its expansion strategy.

According to Thomas Carroll, all services and existing policies will continue as normal for clients and its office will remain open, supported by Thomas Carroll’s well-established office in Haverfordwest.

Simon Lawrence, branch director for Thomas Carroll in Haverfordwest, will be responsible for the insurance needs of businesses in Cardigan and for supporting