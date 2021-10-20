GRP takes stake in Hedron member

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has taken a minority stake in dental and life science specialist broker All Medical Professionals (All Med Pro), for an undisclosed sum.

Stephen Ross, GRP’s group head of M&A, revealed that All Med Pro is a member of Hedron Network, adding that taking a minority stake is a first for GRP.

Ross explained: “We said at the time of the Hedron deal that we were keen to talk to network members who wanted to secure minority investment in their businesses, and it’s great to