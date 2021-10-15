Seventeen Group expects further growth in 2022

Seventeen Group is on track for further growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic costing the business £670,000.

CEO Paul Anscombe discussed the company’s latest financial results with Insurance Age.

The company reported an increase in turnover of 8.3%, rising from £22.6m in the preceding year to £24.5m. Anscombe said that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, revenue only went upwards.

He detailed: “Covid probably cost us about £670,000, but the good thing is that the underlying