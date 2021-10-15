iRevolution buys BG Insurance

iRevolution Group has bought motor insurance broker BG Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is said to help the broker expand its services as it takes a step forward towards its five-year plan of more than doubling its GWP and reaching £100m.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mark Rigby, CEO of iRevolution Group, said: “We’re always setting our sights on continuous growth, so this purchase has given us a great opportunity.



“BG Insurance gives us the expertise and knowledge in other areas