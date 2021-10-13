Radius Insurance Solutions buys Milestone

Radius Insurance Solutions has acquired Leeds-based Milestone Insurance Consultants and Signature Underwriting, specialists in business motor insurance.

The combined companies now have a gross written premium of £50 million and offices across the UK from Scotland to Essex.

Milestone, which has been present in Leeds since 1979, remains primarily a wheels-based broker focused on taxis and couriers, with Signature as its underwriting brand.

Radius Insurance, a commercial broker with a