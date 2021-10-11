Seventeen Group blames Covid and M&A costs for profit slip

Seventeen Group has reported an increase in turnover of 8.3%, rising from £22.6m in the preceding year to £24.5m.

According to a filing on Companies House, its operating profit also saw a slight rise, reaching £1.1m in 2020 compared to £1.08m in 2019.

However, the group’s pre-tax profit plummeted from £500,900 in 2019 to £95,865, which resulted in the brokerage experiencing a loss for the financial year of £236,632. Its tax on profit also went down from £498,542 to £332,487.

The group’s