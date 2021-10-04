Ethos Broking buys again

Ethos Broking has purchased Schofield Insurance Brokers in its second regional hub deal of the year.

Based in Leeds, the brokerage is approaching 50 years in business and is said to provide Ethos with a new growth platform in the West Yorkshire region.

Commenting on the purchase, Richard Tuplin, chief executive officer of Ethos Broking, said: “Schofield is a business we have long admired, and I am incredibly excited to welcome them to the family today.”

Deal

