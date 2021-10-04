Tysers launches fresh entertainment schemes

Lloyd’s broker Tysers has launched two schemes for the music and live events sector, Tysers Freelancers and Tysers Elite.

It detailed that the new products had been developed to better reflect the new live events landscape.

Tysers Freelancers is an online insurance solution available 24/7 that provides cover for freelancers who work in music events across UK & Europe.

Meanwhile, Tysers Elite provides coverage for the assets and liabilities of those who work in the festival industry, including