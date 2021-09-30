Ardonagh promotes Donaldson to Retail CEO

Emma Rawlinson is set to replace Ian Donaldson as Atlanta CEO after he was promoted to the new position of CEO for Ardonagh Retail, subject to regulatory approval, as first reported by sister title, Insurance Post.

Rawlinson has been Atlanta Group CFO for two years, where she helped develop the digital transformation of Swinton. Prior to this, she was CFO and business strategy and performance director at Swinton.

She currently holds responsibility for finance, operations, customer, marketing