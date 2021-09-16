Jensten completes Tasker deal

The Jensten Group has completed its acquisition of the Tasker Insurance Group, which was first announced in June, following regulatory approval.

The deal includes Tasker Insurance Brokers, Tasker & Partners and Gresham Underwriting.

Completion of the deal also sees Robert Organ take on the role of managing director, Jensten Retail and Graeme Lalley, COO of Jensten Group with responsibility for technology and operations, business transformation, HR, and facilities.

Board

Both join the Jensten