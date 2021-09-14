People Moves: 13-17 September 2021

Featuring: Lonmar Global Risks, LMA, Axa XL, Marsh

Lonmar hired divisional director

GRP-owned Lonmar has appointed specialist financial lines broker Giles Smithson as divisional director, financial and specialty lines. Smithson joins from Besso and will report to executive director Karen Allen.

Commenting on his new role, he said: “My immediate task is to help our clients navigate their way through a challenging period for financial lines, which is experiencing a hardening market as a result