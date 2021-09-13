PIB extends its reach across Ireland

PIB has expanded its footprint in Ireland with the acquisition of Oliver Murphy Insurance Brokers. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and will see the Group continue to build its retail presence on Irish soil.

The purchase follows PIB’s acquisition of Creane & Creane, family-run insurance broker providing commercial and personal lines cover to retail and business customers.

At the time, PIB stated that it was taking a number of broking businesses under consideration as part of a