MGA Nivante aims to bring greater choice to care sector

Earlier this week, MGA specialist NuVenture International launched Nivante, a new managing general agent which has its eyes set on the needs of the UK care sector.

In an interview with Insurance Age, co-founders and specialist underwriters Jade Knight and Melissa Kalsi, stated that limited options in the market had sparked the need for a care-centric MGA.

Knight, managing director, commented: “Melissa and I are passionate about the care sector, they’re providing very valuable services in the