Who are the Top 50 brokers in personal lines?

Insurance Age has launched the Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines supplement for 2021.

Participating brokers reported a record collective gross written premium (GWP) of £6.6bn this year, with the largest three brokers representing almost £3bn GWP alone.

On average, the total GWP growth for each broker was 7% over the past 12 months.

Analysis

The document also looks at how the pandemic has impacted the personal lines market, as well as commissions and fees and M&A activity.

In addition, the