Insurance Age

BGL confirms Fenchurch appointment as it explores insurance unit sale

a-bid-deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

BGL Group has appointed Fenchurch Advisory Partners to handle a review of strategic options for BGL Insurance.

The story was first reported by Sky News. According to the article, BGL’s insurance unit could be priced at £700m.

A spokesperson for BGL told Insurance Age: “Approaches do happen, we have a duty to explore them, but there’s nothing further to say at this stage.”

BGL, which also owns Compare The Market, provides motor, home, and life insurance.

Redundancies
Earlier this year, in

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Who are the Top 50 brokers in personal lines?
  2. Peril in product governance – who you gonna call?
  3. PIB's 2020 deal spend revealed
  4. PIB buys in Nottingham
  5. Interview: Cuvva's Andy Tomlinson
  6. Video: Activate Group Q&A: what brokers should be looking for in an accident repair partner
  7. Regulators bare their teeth: is this the new normal for mergers?

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: