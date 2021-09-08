BGL confirms Fenchurch appointment as it explores insurance unit sale

BGL Group has appointed Fenchurch Advisory Partners to handle a review of strategic options for BGL Insurance.

The story was first reported by Sky News. According to the article, BGL’s insurance unit could be priced at £700m.

A spokesperson for BGL told Insurance Age: “Approaches do happen, we have a duty to explore them, but there’s nothing further to say at this stage.”

BGL, which also owns Compare The Market, provides motor, home, and life insurance.

Redundancies

Earlier this year, in