NPA Insurance names Brendan McCafferty as non-executive director

NPA Insurance (NPAI) has appointed Brendan McCafferty to its board of directors as a non-executive.

McCafferty has held a several senior roles across the insurance sector, most recently as CEO of Brightside. Prior to this, he was CEO of Axa Insurance, founding CEO of Flood Re, and president of Willis UK & Ireland.

NPAI said that, as part of its growth strategy, it is committed expanding its footprint into new markets through partnerships with “like-minded” intermediaries, under its niche