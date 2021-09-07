Interview: Cuvva's Andy Tomlinson

Cuvva first entered the UK motor insurance space in 2015, and it has since focused on digital-focused products to advance its business.

Chief operating officer Andy Tomlinson told Insurance Age that the company had started out with a short-term motor product but had now recently launched an on-demand monthly subscription product which is designed to be a flexible alternative to an annual motor policy.

On-demand insurance has been increasing in popularity over the past few years, and Tomlinson