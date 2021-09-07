Markerstudy Broking hires trading director

Markerstudy Broking has appointed Simon Townsend as trading director, SME.

Townsend has almost 30 years of experience in the insurance broking sector, his most notable positions being within Brightside, Marsh/Jelf, Towergate, and HSBC.

In his new role, he will be reporting to managing director of Markerstudy Broking, Ross Barrington.

He commented: “Markerstudy Broking will be operating in every distribution channel, online and offline, providing a solution for all SME customers, from micro